MP: Truck crushes bikers at Ratlam-Bamnia railway crossing; 2 dead 1 injured

Truck driver fled the scene after the accident | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed in a tragic accident at Ratlam- Bamnia level crossing railway gate on Thursday morning. A high speeding truck broke through the gates of the crossing and crushed bike borne travellers under it.

Gates of the railway crossing were closed when the incident happened | FP Photo

While a man and a woman died on the spot, another man was severely injured. The injured has been identified as a businessman from Karvad.

The truck involved in the accident was reportedly carrying Kota stones in it. The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the incident.

At present, traffic on both the road and rail routes has come to a standstill. More details in the case are awaited.