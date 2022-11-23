Ratlam: Gaurav Yatra taken out on Tantya Mama Jayanti

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Kranti Veer Suryaputra “Tantya Mama” Jayanti, a ‘Gaurav Yatra” was taken in the tribal village Sarvan of the district. In the Gaurav Yatra a large number of tribal youths took part.

As per information reaching here, Gaurav Yatra culminated at Azad chowk where a public meeting was addressed by MP Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, former MLA Sangeeta Charel, BJP’s ST Morcha state president Kalsingh Bhbhar and others.

In the public meeting, MP Damor gave a copy of the PESA Act to the village panchayat sarpanch Shambhudi Bai. Dinesh Barot conducted the programme while Sambhusingh Ganawa proposed the vote of thanks.

Yatra to culminate at Patalpani

Gaurav Yatra which commenced from village Sarvan will reach Ratlam on November 24. According to BJP press release, Gaurav Yatra will first reach Alkapuri and then travel to a number of places in the city and depart for its next destination after a nukkad sabha. The Yatra will culminate at Patalpani near Mhow. Ten Gaurav Yatras have commenced from various places of the state and all these Yatras will culminate at Patalpani

