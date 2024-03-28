MP: Tribal Widow Uncovers Massive Fraud In Husband's Name, Seeks Justice

Complainant Phoolbai Dudwe |

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar: In a shocking revelation, Phulbai Dudve, a tribal widow from Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar in Alirajpur district, has stumbled upon a complex fraud involving her late husband's identity.

Phulbai, wife of late Keram Singh Dudve, a resident of Gali Mahudi Phaliya under Mota Umar gram panchayat in Udaigarh development block, discovered a private bank account in her name that she claims to have never opened. This discovery came to light when she received a TDS notification from Gujarat regarding the account.

Upon further investigation by her brother-in-law Mukesh, it was revealed that a substantial amount of Rs 4,95,970 had been deposited in her account, followed by a mysterious withdrawal leaving only Rs 14.

Even more astonishing was the discovery of Rs 75 lakh deposited into the account over two transactions from another private bank, purportedly for an insurance policy of her late husband, Keram Singh, who passed away in March 2022.

Phulbai alleged that her late husband had another wife named Pinky, who was also involved in the withdrawals, along with an individual named Nilesh Guthria. She claimed ignorance of the account's existence and asserted that she had not consented to its opening or the deposit of the insurance money.

The complainant claimed that Pinky hails from Kosduna village in Jobat tehsil. While her husband was alive, he used to work under a contractor in Ahmedabad, Gujarat along with his second wife Pinky, while she used to stay here with her kids taking care of agriculture work.

Phulbai claimed that her husband Keram Singh, nominated her and she had not submitted a death claim to the insurance company, raising questions about the basis of the account opening and subsequent withdrawals.

Phulbai insists she was never informed of, nor did she consent to, the opening of the bank account in the private bank or the deposit of the insurance money.

Phulbai's plea for justice and a thorough investigation into the matter has been met with bureaucratic red tape and delays.

Despite submitting a written application and an affidavit to local authorities, including the district collector and the police, Phulbai has yet to see any progress in her case. She is demanding justice and the full amount rightfully belonging to her.

Meanwhile, the private bank manager, Manoj Verma, has pledged full cooperation with the investigation and has assured the complainant Phulbai of his support in uncovering the truth behind this elaborate scam.

However, Phulbai's quest for justice continues as she fights against the odds to reclaim what is rightfully hers.

When contacted Ambua police station in-charge Yogendra Mandloi stated that they had received the application of the complainant from the SP office. In the case, the complainant, Phulbai, was called for a statement. Based on the statement, a letter has been written to the HDFC Bank Jobat branch manager to verify the transactions of the complainant's bank account. After verification by the bank, appropriate action will be taken under the guidance of a senior officer, he said.