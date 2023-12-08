MP: Tirla Development Block In Dhar Receives Top Honor In Central India

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tirla development block in Dhar district has claimed the top spot in the central region of India under the Aspirational Development Block Programme. Tirla secured this place among 500 development blocks from 329 districts.

Collector Priyank Mishra congratulated Tirla CEO Jimmy Baheti and the entire team for this remarkable feat. To honor this achievement, Tirla Development Block is set to receive a commendable reward of Rs 1.5 crore.

The journey to this success involved meticulous planning and execution. Following NITI Aayog's guidelines, a thoughtful camp was organised by the development block, focusing on devising strategies aligned with NITI Aayog's parameters to transform the aspirational development block into an inspirational one.

The groundwork, initiated after strategy formulation, gained momentum with the launch of Sankalp Saptah by the Prime Minister on September 30, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This nationwide initiative aims to enhance selected parameters in aspirational development blocks across districts, involving the active participation of district and block-level officers from various states.

On Friday, NITI Aayog recognized the exemplary efforts of Tirla Development Block, honoring them for securing the first position in the Central Zone based on Delta ranking across five crucial parameters, including infrastructure and social development.

The accolade extends to all development blocks within Tirla, acknowledging the collective dedication of officers, employees and departments in achieving this milestone.