MP: Stray Dogs Unleash Reign Of Terror In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A shadow of fear looms large as Ratlam residents, especially children, find themselves in a constant battle against a wave of stray dog attacks. The latest victim, a 10-year-old boy named Farhan, a resident of Qureshi Mandi, where he witnessed the ferocity of these dogs firsthand while playing outside his house. Faran was suddenly surrounded by a pack of three to four dogs.

Their attack left him with deep cuts on several parts of his body, a terrifying ordeal that could have been much worse if not for the timely intervention of passers-by and locals. Expressing dismay over the incident, Faiyaz, Faran's father, highlighted the alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in the city. "The number of dogs in the city is continuously increasing. Incidents of dogs biting children are happening every day. Still, the municipal corporation is not paying attention," he lamented, echoing the sentiments of many other concerned residents. Faran's case is not an isolated one. About 11 days ago, 15-year-old Divyanshi Hararia, was attacked by stray dogs in Alkapuri.

CCTV footage captured the harrowing incident, showing the dogs relentlessly scratching and biting her, causing her to fall. Despite such incidents, the authorities have been slow to act, prompting the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission to step in and sought reply from those responsible.

District hospital witnesses surge in dog bite cases

The district hospital is witnessing a surge in cases with 8 to 10 dog bite victims arriving daily, many of them children. The lack of effective measures from the municipal corporation has left residents feeling helpless and exposed to the growing menace of street dogs. As the city grapples with this escalating crisis, the need for immediate and decisive action from the authorities has never been more urgent.