Indore: Two Held For Snatching Mobile After Assault With Iron Rod, Other 2 On The Run

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadiya police arrested two persons for snatching a mobile phone from a person after assaulting him with an iron rod and the other two are still on the run, police said on Friday. The police examined several CCTVs footage near the spot and identified some suspects. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed two accused. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Gaurav Yadav and Sumit Bhuriya of Bhuri Tekri.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed police that they had snatched a mobile phone from one Umesh Singhare at Manavta Nagar Gate after assaulting him with an iron rod, wooden stick with their two more accomplices. The police seized the iron rod and wooden stick used in the crime. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway and police are searching for the other two accused.

Two carpenters held for theft in house

Juni Indore police arrested two carpenters for stealing gold jewellery from a house where they were hired to work, the police said on Friday. The police seized the stolen gold jewellery, including 4 pairs of earrings, a pendant, and 6 rings, from their possession. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Lucky Surane and Dheeraj Indorey, residents of Nagin Nagar.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to their crime. A person lodged a complaint with Juni Indore police station on Thursday, stating that he had hired two carpenters for woodworking at his house on Wednesday. After completing their work and the carpenters leaving the house, the victim discovered that gold jewellery was missing from his almirah. Suspecting the carpenters, he reported the incident to the police. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused. Further interrogation of the accused is underway to determine any previous criminal activities.