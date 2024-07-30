MP: Son Disappears Amid Fraudulent Loan Ordeal On Mother's Land In Alot

Kailashbai from Thuriya village |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing turn of events, Kailashbai from Thuriya village discovered that a fraudulent KCC loan of Rs 9 lakh had been taken on her land, survey number 866/1, from the IDBI branch in Karadia.

The shocking revelation came to light when she approached the bank for a loan, only to be informed that her land was already encumbered with a substantial debt.

Kailashbai, accompanied by her son Manish, made desperate attempts to resolve the issue by visiting the IDBI branch and filing complaints at the Alot police station and with SDOP Savera Ansari. Despite their relentless efforts, their pleas fell on deaf ears, leaving them increasingly distressed.

Son's disappearance amid growing despair

Unable to bear the mounting pressure, Manish disappeared from home, overwhelmed by the situation. A missing report was registered at Alot police station on July 20. Despite the police tracing his mobile location to Haridwar six days ago, no further progress has been made in locating him. ASI Kuldeep Dabi, investigating the case, has been uncooperative, adding to the family's anguish.

Call for urgent action

The family's appeals to DSP Rahul Kumar Lodha and SDOP Savera Ansari have yielded no results. Despite Kailashbai's application filed on May 6, requesting an investigation into the fraudulent loan, no action has been taken.

Family's desperate search

With the authorities showing indifference, Manish's family has taken matters into their own hands, embarking on a search for him. The situation has driven Kailashbai to the brink of despair, as she contemplates extreme measures out of sheer hopelessness.

This tragic story underscores the urgent need for authorities to act and address the plight of the family, who have been left shattered by a fraudulent act and a negligent system.