MP: Shivangi Mandke Conducts Workshop On Kathak At Two Government Schools | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of a five-day workshop-demonstration module of SPIC MACAY in association with IOCL, young Kathak dancer Shivangi Mandke on Tuesday first performed in Government High School Daulatganj number 2, Khilchipur.

She enthralled the students by her charismatic dance performance and the maturity with which she explained the technicalities to the young minds and at the same time encouraging them to take active participation in the learning process.

Shivangi began her performance with Ganesh Vandana ‘Pratham sumiro Shri Ganesh’ in teen Taal 16 beats describing the beauty of Lord Ganesha. Later she performed with a pure technical piece Tarana.

In the conclusion she asked the students to be focused towards their goals and work hard to realise them. She also encouraged them to learn classical dance forms as with the growing number of dance shows on TV the purest form has taken a back seat the younger generation needs to keep the light burning.

In the end, a vote of thanks was given by principal Vivek Tiwari. Later she performed in Government Middle School, Kothi Road. Here, a vote of thanks was proposed by headmistress Archana Badeka.

SPIC MACAY national vice-chairperson Pankaj Agrawal informed that on Wednesday, Shivangi’s first performance will begin at 8.30 am at Government Model High Secondary School, Dhancha Bhavan and the second one will begin at 10.45 am at the Government Higher Secondary School, Panwasa on Maksi Road.

