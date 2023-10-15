MP: Shanichari Amavasya And Sarvpitri Amavasya On Same Day  

A huge inflow of people was evident at Ram Ghat of river Kshipra on account of Sarvpitra Amavasta bath in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After many years, due to the combination of Shanishchari Amavasya and Sarvapitri Amavasya, a huge number of devotees arrived at the Shani Temple located on Indore Road Triveni since Saturday morning.

People also visited 52 kunds at Kaliadeh Palace to get rid of the bad air. A huge rush was also seen at Ram Ghat of river Kshipra. A large number of devotees took a bath at the fountains installed on the ghat.

By afternoon, about one lakh devotees took a bath at Triveni. At the same time, Shraddha and Tarpan were also performed for the peace of ancestors at Siddhavat located in Bhairavgarh and Gayakota located in Ankpat-Khak Chowk.

To maintain proper arrangements in the Triveni area, the police administration has installed barricades at two levels from the main road to the Shani temple so that from one side devotees can go to the ghat for bathing, while from the other side, they can return after bathing.

The devotees who come to take a bath at Triveni on Shanishchari Amavasya left their shoes and slippers along with the clothes they are wearing at the ghat. This type of tradition has been going on for years.

The shoes and slippers left by the devotees at the ghat are later auctioned by the administration. Since morning, there was a gathering of people performing Shraddha and Tarpan at Siddhavat in Bhairavgarh and Gayakota in Khak Chowk.

The importance of Gayakota is considered similar to that of Gayaji in Bihar. The traffic system was affected due to the large number of vehicles parked outside Siddhavat since morning. A similar situation was seen at Gayakota.

