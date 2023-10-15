MP: Thousands Devotees Flock To Shani Temple On Enti Mountain

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees flocked to the Enti Mountain to have a glimpse of Shani Dev on the occasion of Sanichari Amavashya on Saturday.

They began to reach the temple from Friday evening and worshipped the idol of Shani Dev installed in a temple on the mountain. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former commissioner of the Chambal division MK Agarwal worshipped the idol of Shani Dev.

The district administration made adequate security arrangements for the occasion. There is a saying that Shani Dev fulfills the wishes of his devotees. The devotees continued to visit the temple till late in the night.

The district administration set up bathing zones, separate areas for tonsuring, places where old shoes and clothes are gifted and vehicle parking. Collector Ankit Asthana and superintendent of police Shailendra Chouhan continued to inspect the temple and its surroundings.

The entire temple was decked up with lights. The Shani temple on the Enti Mountain belongs to the Ramayana era. According to priests of the temple, Hanuman threw the idol of Shani Dev to India during the burning of Lanka. Shani Dev fell on the Enti Mountain in the form of a meteorite.

Nearly 50,000 devotees had the glimpse of Shani Dev by midnight. Additional superintendent of police Arvind Thakur said that adequate security arrangements had been made to deal with any emergency situation. Other than Madhya Pradesh, devotees came from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat.