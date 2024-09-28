MP September 28 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain 

MP September 28 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is in full swing in its last leg as the weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for Shivpuri, Guna, and Niwari in Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours, on Saturday.

Indore woke up to light rains while the day started with bright sunshine in capital Bhopal. Light showers are also expected in Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur on Saturday.

Heavy Rain Alert on Saturday

Shivpuri, Guna, and Nimar region might experience heavy rainfall.

Sunny Weather Expected on Saturday

In Anuppur, Dindori, and Balaghat, sunny weather will prevail.

Light Rain and Thunderstorms on Saturday

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts in Madhya Pradesh will likely experience light rain and thunderstorms.

Weather condition at 1 Pm | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist V.S. Yadav, the ongoing rain is due to a monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation affecting the western part of the state. This system is expected to move further, resulting in continued rainfall in certain districts over the next 24 hours.

Cyclonic circulation and trough line over Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in 23 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal saw heavy rain in the afternoon, while Khajuraho and Tikamgarh received one inch of rain. Narmadapuram recorded about 0.75 inches. Other places, including Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Rewa, and Indore, also received rain. Due to the downpour, soybean crops stored in Mandsaur markets got soaked.

Dam gates opened again

The rains have increased water levels in dams and reservoirs across the state. Around 200 out of 250 dams in Madhya Pradesh have filled up. Major dams, including Bargi, Ban Ganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, and Tawa, have had their gates opened multiple times this season due to the heavy inflow of water.