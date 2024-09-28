 MP September 28 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP September 28 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain 

MP September 28 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain 

Indore woke up to light rains while the day started with bright sunshine in capital Bhopal. Light showers are also expected in Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
MP September 28 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain  | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is in full swing in its last leg as the weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for Shivpuri, Guna, and Niwari in Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours, on Saturday.

Indore woke up to light rains while the day started with bright sunshine in capital Bhopal. Light showers are also expected in Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur on Saturday.

Heavy Rain Alert on Saturday
Shivpuri, Guna, and Nimar region might experience heavy rainfall.

Sunny Weather Expected on Saturday 

FPJ Shorts
Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model
Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model
Delhi: Cops Laugh With Arrested Man As He Asks Them To Keep Quiet While Riding Bike, Records Video Asking Family For Help; Netizens React To Viral Video
Delhi: Cops Laugh With Arrested Man As He Asks Them To Keep Quiet While Riding Bike, Records Video Asking Family For Help; Netizens React To Viral Video
IIT Kanpur Launches India’s First Detonation Tube; ISRO & DRDO Fund Project To Advance Aerospace
IIT Kanpur Launches India’s First Detonation Tube; ISRO & DRDO Fund Project To Advance Aerospace
5 Daily Habits You Should Adopt To Boost Your Heart Health
5 Daily Habits You Should Adopt To Boost Your Heart Health

In Anuppur, Dindori, and Balaghat, sunny weather will prevail.

Light Rain and Thunderstorms on Saturday 

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts in Madhya Pradesh will likely experience light rain and thunderstorms.

Weather condition at 1 Pm

Weather condition at 1 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
Dare To Visit: 7 Haunted Places In Madhya Pradesh That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist V.S. Yadav, the ongoing rain is due to a monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation affecting the western part of the state. This system is expected to move further, resulting in continued rainfall in certain districts over the next 24 hours.

Cyclonic circulation and trough line over Madhya Pradesh

Cyclonic circulation and trough line over Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in 23 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal saw heavy rain in the afternoon, while Khajuraho and Tikamgarh received one inch of rain. Narmadapuram recorded about 0.75 inches. Other places, including Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Rewa, and Indore, also received rain. Due to the downpour, soybean crops stored in Mandsaur markets got soaked.

Read Also
Quick Getaway: Mohadi Waterfall, A Sanctuary To Connect With Nature
article-image

Dam gates opened again

The rains have increased water levels in dams and reservoirs across the state. Around 200 out of 250 dams in Madhya Pradesh have filled up. Major dams, including Bargi, Ban Ganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, and Tawa, have had their gates opened multiple times this season due to the heavy inflow of water. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP September 28 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In...

MP September 28 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Guna, Shivpuri; Light Rains & Thunderstorms In...

Indore: DAVV Names Professor Rakesh Singhai As New Vice Chancellor

Indore: DAVV Names Professor Rakesh Singhai As New Vice Chancellor

Ujjain Wall Collapse: Kin Of Deceased Vendor Stage Protest, Demand ₹50 Lakh Aid

Ujjain Wall Collapse: Kin Of Deceased Vendor Stage Protest, Demand ₹50 Lakh Aid

Sagar Regional Industries Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh Receives Investment Proposals Worth ₹23K...

Sagar Regional Industries Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh Receives Investment Proposals Worth ₹23K...

Dare To Visit: 7 Haunted Places In Madhya Pradesh That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Dare To Visit: 7 Haunted Places In Madhya Pradesh That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine