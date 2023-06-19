MP: 'Senior BJP workers must guide young generation’ said Makhan Singh Chauhan

Senior BJP leaders attend the conference of Ujjain south assembly constituency in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘At this stage, it is the duty of all senior workers to give proper guidance, so that the young generation of our party can do the work of the party properly,’ veteran BJP leader and MP Pilgrimage Development Authority chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan said at the conference of senior workers of BJP in Ujjain North and South Assembly segments on Sunday.

Makhan Singh said that the way PM Narendra Modi is respected in the country and elsewhere increases our respect for the BJP and party seniors struggled a lot to see this day. Our principle is that since the beginning, may your glory be immortal.

We have not been living for days, so it is the duty of all senior workers to give as much guidance to strengthen the BJP. The idea will move forward and we will be able to fulfil our resolution, he said. MLA Paras Jain, senior workers Sadhna Sethi, Ram Sankhla, Ashok Deora also expressed their views.

The programme was also addressed by MP Anil Firojia, state vice-president Chintamani Malviya, state co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda and city president Vivek Joshi. Satya Narayan Khoiwal conducted the proceedings.

Addressing the conference organised in the south Vidhan Sabha, Makhan Singh said that these days many parties are working very fast to create confusion. If anyone can break this confusion then he is a senior worker and we senior workers will have to take a pledge in today’s conference that we have to guide the new generation and make BJP victorious.

By this the country will be able to run properly. Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav, Vidhan Sabha in-charge Prabhulal Jatwa, Om Jain of state pharmacy council, Ujjain development authority (UDA) chairman Shyam Bansal, BJP leader Roop Pamnani were present on the dais. The programme was conducted by Amit Shrivastava.

