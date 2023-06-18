Madhya Pradesh: Two Tractor-Trolleys Seized For Transporting Sand Illegally In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Morena police and forest officials seized two tractor-trolleys on Sunday, which were transporting sand without permission from Chambal crocodile sanctuary area, sources said.

Superintendent of Chambal crocodile sanctuary Bhura Gailkwad told media that a joint team comprising forest officials and police personnel conducted check drive on MS Road to prevent illegal transportation of sand on Sunday.

During this, they spotted a tractor-trolley driven at a high speed and ferrying sand. The officials made a gesture to tractor driver to stop the vehicle, but he accelerated the speed to evade police action.

The officials chased the vehicle and finally managed to stop it. The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to flee from the spot, while the officials handed over the vehicle to Jaura police.

In another similar action, the officials seized a tractor trolley ferrying sand illegally from Chambal river in Vijaypur and handed over the vehicle to the Vijaypur police.

