MP: SDOP Accused of Abusing Public Representatives at Sai Palki Yatra

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Sai Shaneshwar Temple Committee members levelled serious allegations against SDOP for abusing the public representatives as police cancelled the Sai Palki Yatra due to the implementation of model code of conduct in the town.

According to the information, the committee members reached the Gayatri temple premises regarding preparations for the Palki Yatra when the police reached the spot and held discussions to reduce DJ sound boxes from the tableaux due to the implementation of the model code of conduct.

However, the committee members demanded to put two sound boxes each in the seven tableaux, but the police administration only allowed for two sound boxes for the yatra.

However, the committee members alleged that when the SDOP Dinesh Chouhan reached the spot, he used abusive words against public representatives. This instigated anger among the committee members and a scuffle started between the police and the committee.

Committee president Deepak Jaiman said, "The police administration misbehaved with us and SDOP Chouhan used abusive words against our public representatives, which is wrong.” Sanjay Gupta said that due to the stubbornness of the administration, our temple committee has suffered a loss of about Rs 4 lakh. Meanwhile, the police administration remained silent on the matter.