MP: School In Jobat Runs In PM Awas Building's Verandah

Picture showing dilapidated condition of the primary school. |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The staff of Rampura Government Primary School in Jobat has been utilising the verandah of a Pradhan Mantri Awas building as their operating space for years due to the school's dilapidated conditions. The school building, once the pride of the village, now lies in ruins, forcing teachers to get creative with their teaching spaces.

With 32 students enrolled, the school has been operating with makeshift arrangements, sometimes holding classes under a tree. The teachers, who have been vocal about the issue, claim to have informed the officials multiple times, but to no avail.

"It's a matter of safety for the children," said Jyoti, a school teacher. "We have been forced to teach in a house built under PM Awas Yojana, but it is not a sustainable solution." Despite assurances from the officials that action has been taken to build a new school building, the situation remains unchanged.

When questioned about the issue, district education officer (DEO) Arjun Singh Solanki feigned ignorance, saying, "I am not aware of the matter. If it is true, I will take action." The villagers and parents are left wondering why the authorities have turned a blind eye to their plight.

As the school year progresses, the students of Rampura village continue to receive education in a makeshift verandah classroom, a stark reminder of the systemic failures that plague our education system.