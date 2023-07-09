MP: Sarpanchs Submit Memo To SDM For Road Reconstruction | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The dilapidated three-kilometre long Ringnod Gate Road connecting Sardarpur, Bhopawar, Amjhera, Manawar and Kukshi became a matter of concern for daily commuters.

According to Bhopawar Gram Panchayat Madan Makhod, the sarpanchs of Bhopawar, Patlavadia, Bichiya and Barodiya have submitted a memorandum to SDM Rahul Chauhan and demanded to reconstruct the road and convert it from single to double lane.

They also demanded to put a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles on this route. Makhod further said that a memorandum would also be handed over to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on his expected visit to Sardarpur on July 10.

He added that despite memorandum, if the government fails to repair or reconstruct the road, villagers and sarpanchs would stage a mass protest. He also mentioned about illegal sand trading from Ringnod Gate Road as it is a detour which connects the nearest national highway (NH). This is also one of the reasons behind the deterioration of roads with the weight of trucks loaded with sand.

With the advent of monsoon, accidents become a frequent thing on this road as drivers remain unaware of the depth of potholes filled with water. Public Works Department (PWD) SDO Laxminarayan Rathore said that Ringnod Road has become dilapidated due to the pressure of heavy vehicles.

The PWD had set up barriers to stop these vehicles, but they were removed by the drivers. He further said that National Highways and the Public Works Departments have also informed the SDM in this regard.