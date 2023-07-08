Bhopal: Honey Trap Gang Busted; Man, Wife, Cop Arrested

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A honey trap gang that was run with help of SAF constable was busted on Saturday. The gang had trapped a builder in Ratibad, which helped police to nab the accused. All the three accused have been arrested.

According to police, Prahlad Goswami and his Varsha Goswami (30) were running honey trap gang. The SAF constable Gopal Singh Sisodia used to help couple to extract money from the victims. The gang targeted builders as they have money and property.

Builder Om Singh Bhadoria filed complaint at TT Nagar police station. He had employed Varsha Goswami in his company in March. She was removed from the job because she did not work properly. When removed, she threatened Bhadoria that she would lodge a complaint of rape against him if he did not pay her Rs 50 lakh.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Clinches 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship By Defeating Jharkhand

She reached TT Nagar police station on June 7. Om, his elder brother and their friend reached the police station and requested her not to file the complaint.

On this, she demanded Rs 50 lakh. Initially, she agreed to take Rs 5 lakh and asked Bhadoria to register a plot worth Rs 50 lakh in her name. The amount was given to Varsha by collecting the amount from his friends and an agreement was inked.

Meantime, a video was prepared in which Varsha was seen handing over the amount to her husband. Two days back, she had approached Ratibad police and filed a rape case against another builder.

Both the builders met and shared their problem and they approached TT Nagar police station and filed complaint against accused Varsha, her husband and the SAF constable. The police have arrested the three into the case.

Read Also MP: 2 Arrested For Forcing Gwalior Youth To Lick Feet In Moving Car After Video Goes Viral