MP: 2 Arrested For Forcing Gwalior Youth To Lick Feet In Moving Car After Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons have been arrested after a video showing a few youths assaulting a youth from minority community in a moving car in Gwalior. Though the victim had gone missing last week, the arrest came only a few hours after the video went viral on social media. The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official said.

Muslim Youth Forced To Lick Feet

The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle.

The victim is then seen licking the soles of the feet of the man after the latter forces him to do so. The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with a footwear several times.

2 Accused Arrested, Confirms Home Minister

Speaking about the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, "A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination." A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Sharma said.

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.