MP: Sardarpur to soon get Rs 10 crore civil hospital

Officials inspecting land for the construction of civil hospital in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Saturday

SARDARPUR (DHAR): Aiming to improve the health services in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, the government has approved the construction of a two-storied civil hospital costing around Rs 10 crore due to the efforts of MLA Pratap Grewal.

The land adjacent to the post-mortem room of the health care centre has been identified for the construction of the civil hospital.

MLA Grewal chaired a block-level meeting of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the SDM office on Saturday to assess the availability of medical facilities at various healthcare centres in the town. Grewal also instructed the doctors posted at the health centres to pay special attention to the sanitation of centres with proper disposal of medical waste.

He also directed BMO Sheela Mujalda to ensure that medical stores near hospitals open by rotation at night thus saving hardships for patients. A female gynaecologist named Sangeeta Patidar, earlier posted at the centre was transferred to Garoth while Vineeta Sharma has transferred to Maheshwar.

Pondering over the unavailability of female staff, Grewal has instructed to prepare a proposal for the appointment of a gynaecologist at the centre.

He also expressed displeasure with the BMO over not being provided with information regarding the revenue-expenditure account of the committee. SDM Rahul Chauhan, doctor ML Jain, Nitin Joshi, Rahul Kulthia besides local public representatives were also present.

