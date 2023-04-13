MP: 'Samagra Ambedkar' National Literary Conference held in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 'Samagra Ambedkar' National Literary Conference Dr Ram Das Atram, vice-chancellor of Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, said that Dr B R Ambedkar's contribution needs to be imbibed in the youth. The policies of social justice, equality and fraternity of Dr Ambedkar's holistic thinking is for all sections of the society. From Gautam Buddha, Kabir and Jyotiba Phule to Babasaheb Ambedkar, everyone's ideology had been focused on the establishment of an egalitarian society. Jyotiba Rao Phule's birth anniversary is an inspiration for social upliftment. Jyotiba Phule and Dr Ambedkar are inspirations for the youth.

He added that since its inception, the university has been imparting study and teaching by imbibing thoughts and philosophy of Dr Ambedkar. There are five basic elements of

Dr Ambedkar. Water crisis, foreign policy, economics and social upliftment can be clearly shared with the policies of Dr Ambedkar. Bhadant Sumedh Bodhi mentioned the contribution of Dr Ambedkar by worshiping Buddha.

Dr Nishant Khare said that the creation of solar energy, concept of Ken-Betwa River Link Project is the gift from Babasaheb. Professor Vijaya Kamble, Nagpur, put forth her views on women's education and Dr Ambedkar while promoting the topic.