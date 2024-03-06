MP: Saddened By Youth's Death In Bike Collision, Friend Kills Self In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident unfolded in a small village of Jhabua district, where 29-year-old Narve Singh and his close friend, 28-year-old Kanti, met with a fatal accident on their way back from Ujjain's Mahakal temple.

The duo, hailing from Phuldavandi village, was involved in a collision near Narkheda Chowkdi in Rajgarh tehsil of Dhar district, which claimed Narve Singh's life.

The loss of his best friend left Kanti inconsolable, leading him to take his own life by hanging himself on a tree near the accident spot.

Before his tragic decision, Kanti recorded a video message in his tribal language, explaining his grief over Narve Singh's death and his intention to end his life. He even specified the location of his suicide, indicating the depth of his despair.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat confirmed the incident and highlighted the strong bond shared by the two friends.

“Kanti's body has been sent for post-mortem, and the injured rider from the other bike is receiving medical treatment. The police are conducting further investigations into the accident,” Rawat said.

Family members of the deceased friends shared touching anecdotes about their inseparable companionship, portraying them as individuals who embarked on journeys together. What was meant to be a pilgrimage to seek blessings ended tragically, highlighting the fragility of life and the profound impact of loss on loved ones.