 MP: RTI Activist Alleges Former Pak Minister's Undisclosed Properties In Burhanpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling revelation during a public hearing on Tuesday, RTI activist Dr Surya Kant claimed that Pakistan's former foreign minister late Sharif Uddin Pirzada owns multiple undisclosed properties in Burhanpur. Dr Dixit urged the authorities to demarcate and reclaim these properties under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. The Enemy Property Act, enacted after the country's partition, safeguards the assets of individuals who migrated to an enemy state.

Dr Dixit emphasised that similar enemy properties exist in several parts of the state, including those owned by Pirzada, which have yet to be confiscated. Born in Burhanpur on June 12, 1923, Pirzada served as Pakistan's foreign minister before his demise at 93 on June 2, 2017, in Karachi. Dr Dixit argued that given Pirzada's birthplace, his properties in Burhanpur should be marked and declared as enemy assets.

ADM Veer Singh Chauhan responded to the complaint, stating that an investigation would be initiated to examine the authenticity of the claims. If the properties are confirmed as enemy assets, appropriate action will be taken under the law. The shocking allegations have left local authorities and residents astonished, awaiting the outcome of the impending investigation into the undisclosed assets of the former Pakistani minister in Burhanpur.

