 MP Road Rash: 1 Dead, Other Loses Hand & 15 Critical After Truck Hits Indore-Maharashtra Bus In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Road Rash: 1 Dead, Other Loses Hand & 15 Critical After Truck Hits Indore-Maharashtra Bus In Barwani

MP Road Rash: 1 Dead, Other Loses Hand & 15 Critical After Truck Hits Indore-Maharashtra Bus In Barwani

The condition of 15 people is said to be critical.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Road Accident | Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck allegedly rammed into a bus at Bijasan Ghat in Barwani, killing one passenger on the spot and leaving 38 others injured, on Friday. According to the information, all injured have been admitted to Sendhwa Civil Hospital. The condition of 15 of them is said to be critical. A woman, who loast her hand in the accident, has been refered to Indore for treatment.

The bus was going from Indore to Maharashtra.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In...
article-image

Highway patrolling along with Bijasan Chowki police and local villagers reached the spot. The injured were taken out of the bus and sent to the hospital with the help of ambulances, police vehicles and private vehicles. The truck also overturned after hitting the divider, leaving the driver badly trapped in the cabin. After much effort he was taken out.

According to information, elderly man Vaskale died on the spot. The hand of Mansi Abhay (19) of Shirpur was cut. She has been referred to Indore. Grandmother Niwali's Deepali Vahria (25) is pregnant. The relatives of the injured and the police have reached the hospital.

Read Also
AIIMS Bhopal Develops Cure To Fix Problem Of Reduced Mouth Opening Due To Tobacco Consumption
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: UPI Facility To Be Soon Available On Keyboard-Based Mobile Phones, Says RBI Chief...

Indore: UPI Facility To Be Soon Available On Keyboard-Based Mobile Phones, Says RBI Chief...

MP Road Rash: 1 Dead, Other Loses Hand & 15 Critical After Truck Hits Indore-Maharashtra Bus In...

MP Road Rash: 1 Dead, Other Loses Hand & 15 Critical After Truck Hits Indore-Maharashtra Bus In...

Indore: RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das Calls 'Onion, Potato & Tomato' As Mischievous Veggies Responsible...

Indore: RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das Calls 'Onion, Potato & Tomato' As Mischievous Veggies Responsible...

MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In...

MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In...

MP: Medical Examination Reveals Neurological Disorders and Partial Blindness in Ailing Leopard...

MP: Medical Examination Reveals Neurological Disorders and Partial Blindness in Ailing Leopard...