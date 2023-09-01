MP Road Rash: 1 Dead, Other Loses Hand & 15 Critical After Truck Hits Indore-Maharashtra Bus In Barwani

Road Accident | Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck allegedly rammed into a bus at Bijasan Ghat in Barwani, killing one passenger on the spot and leaving 38 others injured, on Friday. According to the information, all injured have been admitted to Sendhwa Civil Hospital. The condition of 15 of them is said to be critical. A woman, who loast her hand in the accident, has been refered to Indore for treatment.

The bus was going from Indore to Maharashtra.

Highway patrolling along with Bijasan Chowki police and local villagers reached the spot. The injured were taken out of the bus and sent to the hospital with the help of ambulances, police vehicles and private vehicles. The truck also overturned after hitting the divider, leaving the driver badly trapped in the cabin. After much effort he was taken out.

According to information, elderly man Vaskale died on the spot. The hand of Mansi Abhay (19) of Shirpur was cut. She has been referred to Indore. Grandmother Niwali's Deepali Vahria (25) is pregnant. The relatives of the injured and the police have reached the hospital.

