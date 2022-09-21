MP: Rebels including former city prez expelled from BJP

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to teach a lesson to the party's rebel candidates by expelling them from the primary membership of the party for six consecutive years on Tuesday.

The ousted members include former city council president Nasreen Firoz Pathan, councillors Sachin Jachpure (Ward No. 3), Poonam Jaiswal (Ward No. 4), Mamta Jaiswal (Ward No. 12) and others.

According to information, elections in Bhikangaon Municipal Council are about to take place soon. In such a situation, the rebel candidates are spoiling the equation of the political parties.

Hence, they were forced to take action. Not only BJP, but Congress rebels are also in full form to protest against the party by filling the form as rebel candidates from Ward numbers 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

Amid the chaos, Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki and BJP MP Dnyaneshwar Patil are busy in election campaigning in favour of their respective parties.