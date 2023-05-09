MP: Ratlam lad invents ‘Safety Helmet’ to check road accidents

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Necessity is the mother of all inventions’, a quote, we have all heard a million times and here's a story of about Ravi Chaudhary, a lad from Ratlam district who invented a ‘safety helmet’ to meet the need for a solution to the deaths caused by traffic accidents in our country. The son of a farmer, Ravi (16), a student of class 10 at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Ringnod village in Ratlam district, designed the helmet that can be connected to the bike.

It is programmed in a way that the bike will not start until the rider wears a helmet, even after pressing the self-start button. Also, as the bike and helmet are connected through transmitters, the bike would only start by the person who has the helmet connected to it. This system can also stop automobile theft.

Revealing what encouraged him to design such a device, Ravi said, in India, four people lose their lives every hour in road accidents because they do not wear helmets. His small efforts could be able to contain these figures.

Sharing the investment and other details of his project, Ravi said, ‘This project took six months to get completed and Rs 15k was spent’.

He added, ‘One day while I was scrolling, I came across a video in which a police officer was saying that among the people who die in road accidents, 75pc are those on two-wheelers who do not wear helmets.’ That day, my mind came up with this idea to protect the lives of people,’ he concluded.

As soon as Ravi completed his project, he reached the collectorate with his grandfather on Tuesday. He explained his invention through a demonstration to the district collector, Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi. The collector appreciated the work and asked for a report file of his project.