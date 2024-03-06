MP: RaGa Blast NaMo Govt, Interacts With People In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Launching scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (RaGa) here on Tuesday said that the NDA government is more interested in safeguarding the interests of few capitalists and industrialists rather than securing the interests of common people.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Dewas Gate Square during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, RaGa told the people that Narendra Modi has waived-off Rs 16 lakh crore to 20 such industrialists of the country the amount of which can be utilised for a scheme like MNREGA for 25 years. He said that there are about 90 percent people from backward, Dalit, tribal and minority classes in the country, but rarely will you find them in top corporate positions. There is social injustice in every institution. “Congress will make special plan for these classes,” he promised.

RaGa interacted with one Gokul who had lost his hand in a mishap. Gokul said that he he had received no help from the government or any other institution. Hearing this Rahul embraced Gokul. During his 20-minute stay at the spot, RaGa also talked to two girls namely Bulbul Yadav and Riddhima Solanki. He also interacted with farmer Ashok Jat who alleged that even though the government had promised to buy wheat at MSP of Rs 2700 per quintal, it was selling at Rs 2200 per quintal.