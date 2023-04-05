MP: PWD floats tenders worth Rs 1861.2 lakh for road work in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) has invited bids for construction of various roads in rural areas of Mahidpur town. The estimated cost of the tenders is around Rs 1861.22 Lakh.

BJP state vice-president had approved construction of roads in rural areas on MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan’s request. BJP media in-charge Om Soni said that tenders for construction of 12-km-long Jharda- Gogapur road at Rs 989.66 lakh and 10-km-long Jharda Katan to Dhabla road at Rs 871.56 Lakh have been released. Villagers have been demanding construction of these roads for long.

District vice-president Padam Singh Anjana, district minister Annapurna Parmar, Jharda mandal president Teju Singh Chauhan and BJP workers expressed gratitude towards BJP state vice president and MLA Chouhan.

