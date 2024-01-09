MP: Protest Against Levelling Of Cemetery With JCB In Burhanpur

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over ground levelling work at graveyard, scores of people from a minority community appeared before the district collector and lodged their complaint during the Jan Sunwai here on Tuesday.

They claimed that levelling work that took place on January 1 at around 6.30 pm at the age-old graveyard opposite Apple Hospital under Shikarpura police station not only damaged hundreds of tombs there but hurt their sentiments as well.

In the matter, ASP AS Kanesh said that an investigation is being conducted and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Earlier, Mehmood Khan, a resident of Shahpur, Ilyas Khan, and Iltemas Khan had complained to Shikarpura police station. It was alleged that former corporator Nauman Khan, Pappu Maulana, Mohammad Salim, Sheikh Salim, Sadiq, and others damaged the tombs by operating a JCB in the graveyard.

"Our religious sentiments have been hurt by this," the complainants said. Regarding this, they also reached the public hearing on Tuesday and complained. They said the cemetery is about 100 years old and our ancestors are buried here.

On January 1, 24, at around 6.30 pm, old graves were damaged by a JCB. It is alleged that 200 to 300 graves were damaged in collusion with land mafia. Some tombs are seen broken on the spot. How was JCB driven without permission? This is a matter of investigation so it should be investigated.

'Ground levelled, no damage done'

Accused former corporator Nauman Khan said that the allegations are baseless. "The graveyard gets flooded. Because of this, the rough land has been settled. I have more than 600 photos. The graves have not been damaged," he said.

'Matter being investigated'

ASP AS Kanesh said, "People from one side had come and they say that damage has been caused by running JCB on the land. They have given the application. Based on this, appropriate action will be taken after investigation."