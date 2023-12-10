MP: Prabhat Sharma To Lead Dhar In U-18 Inter-District Cricket Tourney

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Prabhat Sharma will lead the district team in the Under-18 Inter-District Cricket Tournament to be organised by the Indore Divisional Cricket Association and hosted by the Khargone District Cricket Association from December 11.

The Dhar District Cricket Association conducted the selection trials for the district team on Friday at the Uday Ranjan Club ground.

The Under-18 cricket team was announced with Pramod Phatak, Rajendra Singh Chauhan, Alok Dubey, and Deepak Mudaliar as selectors.

The selected team comprises Prabhat Sharma (Captain), Deepak Pargi, Harshdeep, Armaan Khan, Adarsh Jat, Yuvraj Singh, Ujjwal Chaudhary, Nilesh Choungadh, Rohit Verma, Monu Saroj, Pranjal Alava, Nilesh Patel (Vice Captain), Aditya Saxena, Darshan Gandhi, Vedansh Parmar and Yash Chauhan. Alok Dubey will be the coach of the team, with Swaraj serving as the manager during the Khargone tour.

The district association congratulated the players on their selection. Karan Singh Pawar, the association chairman, along with president Pradeep Joshi, vice president Dhirendra Dighe, and other dignitaries like Vinod Mittal, Dr Ajesh Michael, and Sunil Sachan applauded the team.

Association spokesperson Kushal Sharma shared this information, marking an exciting development in the cricketing landscape of Dhar district.