MP: Police arrest two with 281 litres of country-made liquor

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police team raided one agricultural field on the outskirt of Alot and seized 32 boxes of country-made liquor on an intervening night of Monday – Tuesday, Alot police station in-charge Shivmangal Singh Sengar said.

Police arrested two persons involved in the business, while one managed to slip from the spot.

Sengar said that local police continuously raid the area to contain illegal business liquor. Under this, we got a tip-off about the liquor mafia's whereabouts.

Swung into the action, a team was formed and conducted a raid at an agriculture field and arrested Nageshwar Prajapat, 33, a resident of Khajurikheda village and Bhagirath Lokhar, 23, a resident of Alakheda village. Police recovered 32 boxes containing 1600 quarters of country-made liquor. The total quantity of liquor is around 281 litres and its market value stands at around Rs 80,000.

One more accused identified as Mokam Singh Rajput, a resident of Khajurikheda village managed to flee the spot.

Police registered a case under relevant Sections and a search for a third accused is going on, Sengar said.

