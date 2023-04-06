MP: Pithampur municipality relaunches drive against polythene

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur Municipality has once again launched a campaign against polythene and plastic sellers as per instructions of Chief Municipal Officer Dr Madhu Saxena.

Pollution Control Department carried out raids on bulk plastic / polythene product manufacturers and seized about 50-55 kg of polythene/plastic bags. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed.

Sanitation Nodal Officer BS Mehte, Rameshwar Yadav from Pollution Control Board, Municipal Sanitation Inspector Rupesh Surya and other employees joined the action.

Common citizens were also given detailed information about side effects of plastic/polythene and shopkeepers were warned against use of polythene/plastic in the shops.