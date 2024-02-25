MP: PDS Grains Worth Rs 75K Recovered, Case Registered

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue and food safety departments along with the police undertook a joint operation against the hoarding and transportation of PDS grains in Semlaya village of Jobat tehsil. During the operation, PDS grains worth Rs 75,051 were recovered and a case was registered against the persons found involved in the matter. According to information, collector Abhay Bedekar has received a complaint of illegal storage and transportation of PDS grains. Taking cognizance, he directed SDM Virendra Singh Baghel to investigate the matter.

During a raid, the administrative team recovered 40 bags of PDS grains, weighing 24.21 quintals, worth Rs 75,051 from the houses of two couples, namely Raili-Bhuwan Singh and Indira-Ramsingh. When inquired, Indira said that these bags belonged to Virendra, a resident of Khutaja village who runs a fair-price shop. She said that Virendra was going to sell the grains in Ambua village but due to lack of sales, the grains were stored at her place.

Similarly, the government fair price shop run by Maa Sharda Gram Sangathan, Sidhgaon was also raided. During this, police got to know that the shop is operated by Virendra. A case was registered against the persons involved in the matter under sections 406, 409, and 420 of the IPC. Naib tehsildar Sunil Rana, Ambua police team, and others were present during the operation.