MP Weather Update: Rain & Hail Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur For 3 Days; Indore, Gwalior Enjoy Clear Sky

MP Weather Update: Rain & Hail Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur For 3 Days; Clear Skies In Indore, Gwalior |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh braces for a dramatic weather shift over the next three days, with half of the state, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, facing alerts for hail and rain. Regions spanning Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, and Narmadapuram divisions are also expected to experience drenching showers.

In contrast, areas like Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain anticipate clear skies, though with a dip in daytime temperatures, offering some respite from the intense heat.

A significant weather pattern is set to envelop 60% of the state, comprising 29 districts, by the final week of February. While Jabalpur division remains on alert, isolated districts within Narmadapuram and Indore divisions may witness light rain on Sunday. However, on the 26th and 27th of February rain and hail is forecasted across the majority of Madhya Pradesh.

Reasons of weather change

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior Scientist Vedprakash Singh, Western Disturbance and Trough Line are active in the state. Cyclonic circulation system is active in southern Chhattisgarh. Due to which, moisture is approaching MP from the Bay of Bengal. There is also anti cyclonic circulation in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal.

This will bring moisture in the eastern part of MP – Jabalpur and Narmadapuram, southern part – Sagar, Rewa and Shahdol divisions on Sunday.

Weather in next 3 days

February 25: Light showers are possible in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori including Betul, Narmadapuram, and Burhanpur in the Jabalpur division.

February 26: On this day, rain is possible in some districts of the Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, and Indore divisions. Meanwhile, hail may occur in Mandla, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat.

February 27: Rain is expected in the northeast part of the state, including Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Katni, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, and Mauganj. Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Betul, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna may experience thunder and lightning. Hailstorms are possible in Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, and Anuppur.