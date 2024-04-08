MP: Over 30K Devotees Bath In Dharaji River On Bhootadi Amavasya...19 Years After Hundreds Of People Lost Their Lives Here

Dewas (Madhya Pradseh): After nearly two decades, the village of Dharaji in Dewas district witnessed a flood of faith as thousands of devotees gathered for a sacred bath and worship on Bhootadi Amavasya, preceding Chaitra Navratri.

The event's significance was heightened by the concurrent Somvati Amavasya, drawing devotees from various regions who began arriving two days prior, with a notable surge over the weekend.

Read Also Best Places To Visit In Omkareshwar For Spiritual Summer Holidays

By Sunday night, the town was thronged by over 30 thousand pilgrims, a stark contrast to the past when 80 percent arrived by tractors and bullock carts, staying for three days and often causing traffic snarls between Dharaji and Pipri.

However, the festivities were overshadowed by a tragic incident in April 2005 when an accident claimed the lives of hundreds. Devotees, bathing in the river at night, were swept away by water released from the Omkareshwar project.

The aftermath of the tragedy saw the removal of the then collector and the imposition of a ban on bathing and fairs, under Section 144 since 2007.

Despite this, demands persisted for the resumption of bathing in Dharaji, leading to the recent construction of ghats and the revival of the Amavasya pilgrimage. This year, the event resembled a Mini Kumbh, attracting not only locals but also pilgrims from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The police administration worked diligently to ensure security, mindful of the tragic past. Similarly, thousands also gathered at Nemavar, the sacred site of Mother Narmada, for the festival bath, marking a resurgence of faith and devotion in the region.