MP: Only 10.43% Women Representation In State Assembly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the BJP's landslide victory in the state thanks to their Ladli Behna Yojana, when it comes to women’s representation its performance stands much below the desired height.

Despite the Ladli Behna Yojana being hailed as a success, not only the BJP but also the Congress' track record in promoting women leaders within the party remains lacklustre. This raises concerns about their commitment to gender equality and inclusive governance.

In the 2023 assembly election 24 women MLAs have been elected, compared to 25 in the 2018 assembly elections in the state. These 24 MLAs contribute about 10.43 per cent of women's representation in the state assembly.

The low representation of women in state legislatures as well as Parliament has always been an issue flagged by women’s rights activists in the country.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks to amend the Constitution to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislative assemblies for women, has been pending to be passed by the Lok Sabha since 2010.

In terms of percentage, among state assemblies, the highest percentage of Women MLAs is from Bihar with 14% (34 out of 243 MLAs), followed by Rajasthan with 14% (28 out of 200 MLAs), and West Bengal with 12% (34 out of 294 MLAs).

Before the 2023 state assembly elections in five states, Madhya Pradesh stood in ninth place with 25 women MLAs out of a total of 230 (about 10.86 per cent). This number was reduced to 24 in the 2023 state assembly elections (10.43 per cent).

Indore, Burhanpur, and Khandwa districts contributed a maximum of two women MLAs each. When it comes to party-wise, the BJP has 18 women MLAs, while the Congress has six MLAs.

Malwa-Nimar contributes 16.6% women

In the Malwa-Nimar region, out of 66 assembly seats, 11 women MLAs have been elected, which stands at around 16.6 per cent, more than six per cent of state figures.

This representation of women in the Malwa-Nimar region is a significant improvement compared to the entire state. However, there is still a long way to go in achieving gender parity and ensuring equal participation of women in politics.

Among Malwa and Nimar regions, the latter did well compared with the former. The tribal-dominated Nimar region, comprising some of the tribal-dominated districts including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur districts, has a total of six MLAs, including two each from Burhanpur and Khandwa and one each from Alirajpur and Dhar districts.

Malwa-Nimar way ahead with 16.6% women representation

As per the data from ECI, out of the total 4,896 MPs/MLAs across the country, only 418 or nine per cent are women.

Among MPs, Lok Sabha has 59 (11% of 543 MPs) and Rajya Sabha has 23 (10% of 233 MPs) women MPs.

Among State assemblies, West Bengal 34 (out of 294 MLAs), Bihar 34 (out of 243 MLAs), and Andhra Pradesh 34 (out of 294 MLAs) have the maximum no of women MLAs followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32 women out of 403 MLAs and Rajasthan with 28 women out of 200 MLAs.

(* Note: Data before 2023 state assembly elections)

Before 2023 Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh 230 205 89% 25 11

After 2023 Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh 230 206 89.57% 24 10.43%

Women MLA in State

Total Seats: 230

BJP: 18

Cong: 6

Total: 24 (10.43%)

Women MLAs from Malwa-Nimar Region

Total Seats: 66

BJP: 9

Cong: 2

Total: 11 (16.6%)

Congress

Bina ADV NIRMLA SAPRE

Khargapur CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR

Malhara BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI

Balaghat ANUBHA MUNJARE

Bhikangaon JHUMA SOLANKI

Jobat SENAPATEL

BJP

Sabalagadh SARLA RAWAT

Chachoura PRIYANKA PENCHI

Hatta UMADEVI KHATIK

Raigaon PRATIMA BAGRI

Sidhi RITI PATHAK

Chitrangi RADHA SINGH

Manpur MEENA SINGH

Hoshangabad DRSITA SHARMA

Govindpura KRISHNA GAUR

Dewas GAYATRI RAJE PUAR

Khandwa KANCHAN MUKESH TANVE

Pandhana CHAYA MORE

Nepanagar MANJU DADU

Burhanpur ARCHANA DIDI

Petlawad NIRMALA BHURIA

Dhar Neena Verma

Indore-4 MALINI GAUR

Mhow USHA THAKUR