MP: NTPC Khargone Celebrates 49th Raising Day

Khargone/Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone celebrated its 49th Raising Day with pomp and gaiety, along with its employees, family members and associates.

Subhasis Bose, BUH Khargone project hoisted the NTPC flag along with the guard of honour by CISF personnel.

Addressing the employees, Bose highlighted the journey of NTPC and shared the achievements and plans of NTPC Group as well as the accomplishments of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station.

He appreciated the contribution of all the departments and expressed hope that the Khargone team would meet its future targets and challenges.

Subsequently, Bose released balloons in the air along with all senior officials and members of the Union, Association and Ahilya Mahila. This was followed by the cutting of the cake.

As many as nine high-performing employees were also awarded the Power Excel Awards and the Employee of the Year Awards as part of the Raising Day celebrations.

Later on, all the employees assembled in the Mahabodhi Auditorium to witness the address of the CMD, NTPC Limited which was webcast live from the Corporate Office.

