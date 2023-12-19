 MP: No Band Baaja...Khandwa Couple Breaks Tradition With Budget-Friendly Court Marriage
The decision to forgo the traditional wedding spectacle stemmed from the couple's desire to avoid unnecessary financial burden on their families.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a departure from the grandiose weddings that often characterize Indian ceremonies, Khandwa witnessed a truly unique inter-caste union on Monday. Dr. Fiona, an assistant professor, and Prateek, a graphic designer, opted for a wedding devoid of bands, processions, or extravagant expenses at the Khandwa Collectorate.

article-image

The decision to forgo the traditional wedding spectacle stemmed from the couple's desire to avoid an unnecessary financial burden on their families. Fiona, emphasizing the need to invest wisely for a successful future, believed in curtailing the customary extravagance associated with weddings. The families supported their decision and proposed a simple court marriage, which was readily agreed upon.

Attired in wedding finery, the couple, hailing from different religious backgrounds, along with their families, converged at the collector's office to solemnize their union. The court facilitated the inter-religious marriage, symbolized by the exchange of garlands. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds sought blessings from their parents and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets to relatives.

article-image

Fiona, an assistant professor at a private university, elucidated that her motivation for a court marriage was not merely about saving money but making judicious investments for a prosperous future. The couple's decision was born out of their observations on social media about excessive and often wasteful wedding expenditures, which highlighted the importance of financial prudence.

The union of Fiona and Prateek exemplifies a refreshing departure from societal norms, emphasising the significance of thoughtful choices and financial responsibility. In a world where opulence often overshadows the essence of matrimony, this budget-conscious wedding in Khandwa serves as a beacon for a meaningful and economical celebration of love.

