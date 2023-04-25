 MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan

MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan

Notably, on March 30, 2022, Rajasthan police arrested the accused Saifu alias Saifullah, Altamash and Zubair, all residents of Ratlam on Jaipur road, and seized their car loaded explosive materials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrived in Ratlam on Tuesday to probe the assets of three absconding accomplices of the accused who were caught with explosive materials in Nimbahera in Rajasthan about a year ago.

According to sources, the officials searched the properties of the absconding accused here so that they can submit a detailed report in court. If the accused are not arrested, further action will be taken to confiscate their property. All three were declared absconders last month.

Notably, on March 30, 2022, Rajasthan police arrested the accused Saifu alias Saifullah, Altamash and Zubair, all residents of Ratlam on Jaipur road, and seized their car loaded explosive materials. Police seized 12 kg of explosive material from them. Four other accused, including mastermind accused Imran Khan, were later arrested.

Read Also
Viral Video: Congress MLA grooves with female dancer, gives her tip lip to lip in MP's Gunnore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan

MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan

MP: Indoreans throng dental clinics to achieve picture-perfect smile

MP: Indoreans throng dental clinics to achieve picture-perfect smile

WATCH: Indore traffic police launches crackdown on bullet riders who modify silencer to emit...

WATCH: Indore traffic police launches crackdown on bullet riders who modify silencer to emit...

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

Indore: Mystery shrouds nurse’s death

Indore: Mystery shrouds nurse’s death