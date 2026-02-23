Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A peaceful protest regarding cow protection and social reform turned tense when youth activists drew their blood using a syringe and wrote “Gaumata Rashtra Mata” (Cow is Mother of the Nation) on a white cloth at collector’s office on Sunday.

As per information, a protest march, led by activist Yash Rathod, commenced from Thandla on February 13 and arrived in Jhabua after nine days later on Saturday.

The protesters only wanted to submit the memorandum to collector Neha Meena. Despite the presence of joint collector, tehsildar and station in-charge, protesters refused to submit their memorandum to any other official.

Following the actions of Rathod, 15 more youths joined him and drew their blood, in an interval of every three minutes, to write the sentence with their blood. As the protest escalated, SP Dr Shivdayal Singh ultimately intervened. He pacified the situation by accepting the memorandum at the protest site.

In the memorandum, they listed key demands including complete ban on cow slaughter, granting the cow the status of 'Mother of the Nation' death penalty for rape, strict laws against illegal religious conversion, employment generation to curb migration, increased police.

Earlier on February 22, several markets were closed in Mandsaur till Saturday afternoon, following a call for shutdown by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in protest over a recent incident of cow remains being found in Jeevaganj area of the district.

As per reports, the bandh remained largely peaceful and markets remained shut till around 2pm on Saturday. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers took out a rally requesting shopkeepers to close their establishments.