 MP News: Sehore's Elderly Resident Plans To Send Legal Notice To British Government Over Grandpa's 109-Year-Old 'Unpaid' Loan
Vivek Ruthia of Sehore claims the British government has not repaid a 109-year-old loan of 35,000 rupees given by his grandfather, Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, in 1917 to support Bhopal State’s administration. Possessing historical documents, Vivek plans to send a legal notice to the UK, citing international law, noting the loan’s present value could amount to several crores.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man in Sehore is preparing for a legal challenge as he claimed that the loan given by his grandfather to the British government has not been repaid.

According to reports, Vivek Ruthia, a resident of Sehore is preparing to send a legal notice to the British government regarding this 109-year-old matter where his grandfather, Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia provided a loan to the british government.

Reports revealed that in 1917, Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, a prominent businessman from Sehore, loaned the British government of 35,000 rupees. It is said that this amount was taken to streamline administrative management in the Bhopal State.

Although the British left India after independence, this loan of the Ruthia family still remains unrepaid.

Legal Action Based on Documents

According to Vivek Ruthia he has documents related to the correspondence and transactions from that time, which he received through a family will. Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia passed away in 1937, approximately 20 years after the loan was given.

According to Vivek Ruthia, the value of 35,000 rupees at that time is equivalent to crores of rupees today. He argues that if the price of gold in 1917 is calculated based on the current price, the amount could be much higher.

Citing International Law

Vivek Ruthia claims that under international law, any sovereign nation is theoretically obligated to repay previously incurred debts. On this basis, he is preparing to send a legal notice to the British government. For now, the case will proceed based on historical documents and legal process.

