MP News: Datia Municipality Employee Hangs Himself, Alleges 'False Signature & Conspiracy' At Work In LAST VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A Municipality employee hanged himself to death in Datia on Monday. He alleged conspiracy and politics at his workplace in his last video that he recorded minutes before ending his life.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Gond, who was posted at Datia Nagar Palika. He reportedly spoke about serious issues related to his workplace in his last video. Gond mentioned false signatures, an internal conspiracy, and said that he did not receive any support from the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) despite sharing his problems multiple times.

'False Signature, Conspiracy At Work And No Help From CMO': Nagar Palika Datia Employee Records Last Message Before Ending Life

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Dilip Gond, a clerk posted in the Establishment Branch of Datia Municipal Corporation. He ended his life at his residence in Jhansi. Soon after the incident, a video recorded by him surfaced, which is now being examined by the police as part of the investigation.

Dilip Gond had been working in the Establishment Branch of the Municipal Corporation in Datia for nearly five years. During this period, he mostly lived in Datia, staying in a rented house near the Filter area. His family, however, had been living in Jhansi for a long time. He usually visited Jhansi only during long holidays.

Colleagues said Dilip Gond was regular at work and appeared fully involved in his duties. Even in the days before the incident, he attended office and completed his work as usual. Co-workers said they did not notice any visible signs of stress, fear, or unusual behavior during office hours.

After attending office, he went to his Jhansi home, where the incident later came to light. Jhansi Police were informed and reached the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem, and legal formalities were completed.

Nagar Palika Datia CMO Nagendra Gurjar said Dilip Gond was a hardworking and sincere employee. He added that the department has suffered a big loss and that it is not yet clear what circumstances led to this incident.

Jhansi Police said the matter is under investigation. Statements of family members and office staff are being recorded, and the video released by the deceased is also being examined.

Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.