MP News: Education Department Staff Slam DEO Over Misconduct, Official Denies Claim

MP News: Education Dept Staff Slam DEO Over Misconduct, Official Denies Claim

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Women employees and officials of the education department have called for the immediate removal of District Education Officer (DEO) Mahesh Kumar Jatav over alleged misconduct and use of abusive language during a recent visit to a board examination centre in Nalkheda in the Agar Malwa district.

The employees and officials recently submitted a memorandum of their demands to naib tehsildar Arun Chandravanshi at the Tehsil Office. It was addressed to the National Human Rights Commission president and collector.

As per reports, the DEO visited board examination centres in Nalkeda for an inspection on February 18. During his rounds of four centres, he allegedly used abusive language and behaved rudely with the staff on examination duty. He reportedly shouted at teachers in front of students and said they were unfit for their

jobs while allegedly remarking about the staff’s attire and caste. The employees described Jatav’s behaviour as deeply humiliating and inappropriate.

Employees said that this is not the first such complaint against Jatav. Previous memorandums have also been submitted against him for similar behaviour in district meetings.

They further pointed out that Jatav, originally a higher secondary teacher by cadre, currently holds additional charge of both the DEO and DPC posts.

Meanwhile, Jatav has denied the allegations. The DEO called them a fabricated conspiracy by certain employees who are seeking to remove him from his position. He claimed that he was confined in a room for 30 minutes during the visit and that CCTV camera footage from the examination centres would reveal the truth and clear his name.