MP News: Woman Dies During Son’s Wedding Ritual In Jhabua |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Turning celebrations into mourning, a 50-year-old woman died of a heart attack during a traditional mamera ritual at her son’s wedding function in Jhabua on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Gayatri Patidar from Sarangi village, collapsed during the ritual held a day after her son Golu’s wedding.

The wedding procession had returned with the bride from Barvet village on Wednesday, and a reception was scheduled for Thursday.

After the morning feast, the mamera ceremony - where the bridegroom’s maternal family presents gifts - was underway when the incident occurred.

According to family members, Gayatri became emotional on seeing her nephew, who had come to perform the ritual.

Her only brother had died several years ago after a prolonged illness. Overwhelmed with memories, she hugged her nephew and broke down.

Relatives said she suffered from low blood pressure and had forgotten to take her medication amid the wedding rush.

Her blood pressure reportedly dropped suddenly, leading to cardiac arrest.

Family members rushed her to Petlawad hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In a poignant moment, the ceremonial chunari brought for the ritual was later draped over her bier. She was cremated the same evening.