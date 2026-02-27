 MP News: Woman Dies During Son’s Wedding Ritual In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Woman Dies During Son’s Wedding Ritual In Jhabua

MP News: Woman Dies During Son’s Wedding Ritual In Jhabua

A 50-year-old woman, Gayatri Patidar from Sarangi village, died of a heart attack during the mamera ritual at her son’s wedding in Jhabua. She reportedly became emotional remembering her late brother and collapsed. Suffering from low blood pressure and having missed medication, she went into cardiac arrest. She was declared dead at Petlawad hospital and cremated the same evening.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Dies During Son’s Wedding Ritual In Jhabua |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Turning celebrations into mourning, a 50-year-old woman died of a heart attack during a traditional mamera ritual at her son’s wedding function in Jhabua on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Gayatri Patidar from Sarangi village, collapsed during the ritual held a day after her son Golu’s wedding.

The wedding procession had returned with the bride from Barvet village on Wednesday, and a reception was scheduled for Thursday.

After the morning feast, the mamera ceremony - where the bridegroom’s maternal family presents gifts - was underway when the incident occurred.

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue
Romario Shepherd Eyes Quick Recovery Ahead Of Must-Win T20 World Cup Clash Against India
Romario Shepherd Eyes Quick Recovery Ahead Of Must-Win T20 World Cup Clash Against India
Thane Health Mission Gains Momentum: Sickle Cell Screenings, TB Eradication Pushed On War Footing
Thane Health Mission Gains Momentum: Sickle Cell Screenings, TB Eradication Pushed On War Footing

According to family members, Gayatri became emotional on seeing her nephew, who had come to perform the ritual.

Her only brother had died several years ago after a prolonged illness. Overwhelmed with memories, she hugged her nephew and broke down.

Read Also
Indore News: 58 Composite Liquor Shops To Be Allotted Through E-Tenders
article-image

Relatives said she suffered from low blood pressure and had forgotten to take her medication amid the wedding rush.

Her blood pressure reportedly dropped suddenly, leading to cardiac arrest.

Family members rushed her to Petlawad hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In a poignant moment, the ceremonial chunari brought for the ritual was later draped over her bier. She was cremated the same evening.

Read Also
Indore News: Acquaintaince Pushes Woman Off Terrace During Argument, Booked
article-image

Follow us on