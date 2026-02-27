 Indore News: 58 Composite Liquor Shops To Be Allotted Through E-Tenders
The district administration announced that 19 liquor shop groups, comprising 58 composite shops, will be allotted through an online e-tender process for 2026–27. The allotment, valid from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, will be conducted by the District Allotment Committee. Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari said bids can be submitted online from February 27 to March 2.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has announced that 19 liquor shop groups, comprising 58 composite liquor shops, will be allotted in the first phase through an online e-tender process for the financial year 2026–27.

This allotment will be valid from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, and the process will be conducted by the District Allotment Committee at the collectorate.

Assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, said interested contractors can download tender documents and submit their offers online from February 27 at 10 am until March 2 at 2 pm. The e-tender and e-tender-cum-auction processes will be carried out on March 2, with auctions taking place in the afternoon and tenders being opened later the same day.

The liquor groups included in this phase cover shops of Scheme Number 54, MIG, Gandhi Nagar, Musakhedi, Banganga, Sarwate Bus Stand, Transport Nagar, Bijalpur, Imli Bazaar, Manpur, Choral and several others. Bidders can participate in one or both processes but must pay separate tender fees and security deposits for each.

Tiwari further said that bidders must register on the MP Tenders portal and the e-Abkari portal for the year 2026–27 and possess a Class-3 digital signature. All required payments and bid submissions will be done online. Detailed information regarding terms, conditions, and procedures is available on the government tender portal and at the Excise Department office during working hours. 

