Indore News: Indore-Ujjain Green Field Road Construction To Begin Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Indore-Ujjain Green Field 4-Lane Road Project will commence soon. The road will prove crucial in view of the Simhastha fair.

Farmers and landowners in the area have expressed their gratitude for receiving appropriate compensation for land acquisition under this project and resolving road construction issues.

Farmers visited the Residency Kothi, presented Collector Shivam Verma with a turban and a bouquet of flowers, expressing their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav through him.

The farmers expressed that the compensation received through a transparent process will prove financially beneficial to them and will also play an important role in the development of the region. It may be noted that CM Yadav recently declared that the Indore-Ujjain Green Field four-lane road will no longer be elevated, but will be built at the ground level.

Yesterday, farmers from the affected area arrived in Bhopal and welcomed Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and expressed their gratitude. During this meeting, CM Yadav stated that the Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan City will be crucial for the future. The government and administration are committed to providing adequate compensation to the farmers whose land will be affected.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar stated that the land acquisition process for the Indore-Ujjain Green Field four-lane road project is progressing rapidly. Land from a total of 20 villages in various tehsils is being acquired under the project and compensation is being provided to affected farmers and landowners as per the rules. A unique process has been adopted to ensure fair and maximum compensation for farmers, ensuring they receive equitable benefits.

According to official information a total compensation amount overRs 626.49 crore 49 has been approved for the acquired land. Altogether, 662 affected landholders and families associated with this project will benefit from this. The distribution of the stipulated compensation amount has also begun.

The compensation being provided for land acquisition will provide economic support to farmers and affected families. The road will also provide improved and smoother transportation within the project area, boosting industrial, commercial and religious tourism.

The route will also prove crucial during major religious events like Simhastha. The project includes the construction of service roads, underpasses, and necessary ducts on both sides of the road, ensuring safer and more organized traffic.