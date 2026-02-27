 Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s No For Slaughter House Proposal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s No For Slaughter House Proposal

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s No For Slaughter House Proposal

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has clarified that there is no proposal to build a slaughterhouse in Laledipura Machal or nearby villages. He said the Indore Municipal Corporation has cancelled the 2017 proposal and issued fresh directions to officials to avoid confusion. The Mayor assured residents and cattle rearers that no such project will be permitted in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s No For Slaughter House Proposal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has clarified that there is no proposal to construct a slaughter house in Laledipura Machal or nearby villages, putting to rest recurring controversy surrounding a project first proposed in 2017.

Responding to concerns raised by local cattle rearers and villagers, the Mayor stated that the Indore Municipal Corporation has no intention of developing a slaughter house in the area. He said misinformation regarding the old proposal has led to repeated disputes, which required a clear clarification from the civic administration.

Bhargav said that he has received inputs from residents and cattle owners regarding the issue and has once again instructed all concerned officials that no slaughter house will be built at Laledipura Machal. He added that similar directions had been issued earlier as well, and they have now been reiterated to ensure there is no ambiguity.

Read Also
Indore News: Ammonia Cylinder Cut Open In Scrap Shop, Toxic Fumes Spread 100 Metres; Residents Gasp...
article-image

The Mayor further informed that while certain permissions and actions related to the project were taken in 2017 during the previous administration, he has now formally directed that decision to be cancelled.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios

He assured residents that the civic body is committed to safeguarding local interests and that no such project will be allowed in Laledipura Machal or surrounding villages in the future.

Follow us on