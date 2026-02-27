Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s No For Slaughter House Proposal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has clarified that there is no proposal to construct a slaughter house in Laledipura Machal or nearby villages, putting to rest recurring controversy surrounding a project first proposed in 2017.

Responding to concerns raised by local cattle rearers and villagers, the Mayor stated that the Indore Municipal Corporation has no intention of developing a slaughter house in the area. He said misinformation regarding the old proposal has led to repeated disputes, which required a clear clarification from the civic administration.

Bhargav said that he has received inputs from residents and cattle owners regarding the issue and has once again instructed all concerned officials that no slaughter house will be built at Laledipura Machal. He added that similar directions had been issued earlier as well, and they have now been reiterated to ensure there is no ambiguity.

The Mayor further informed that while certain permissions and actions related to the project were taken in 2017 during the previous administration, he has now formally directed that decision to be cancelled.

He assured residents that the civic body is committed to safeguarding local interests and that no such project will be allowed in Laledipura Machal or surrounding villages in the future.