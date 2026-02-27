Indore News: Acquaintaince Pushes Woman Off Terrace During Argument, Booked

Indore News: Woman Falls From Terrace, Accused Booked | AI-Generated

She Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman sustained severe injuries after she fell from the first-floor terrace in Indore. She has been admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in the Khajrana area of Indore on Thursday morning.

According to the police report, acquaintance Aniket alias Tikki called the victim to meet him on the terrace.

The woman's family stated in their complaint that during their conversation, Aniket asked her to come with him.

When the girl refused, he used abusive language and started beating her. When the girl started shouting, the family members ran towards the terrace.

It is alleged that during this time the girl was standing near the railing of the terrace, when Aniket pushed her, she lost balance and fell off.

In this case, Khajrana police have recorded the statements of the girl and her family members and registered an FIR against the accused, Aniket.

'Pushed with intent to kill'

Based on the complaint of the victim's father, Khajrana police have registered a case against Aniket alias Tikki under sections of molestation and pushing with intent to kill.

Police say that the accused is a resident of the area, and he is being searched. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Stressed At Work, 50-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Library Roof

A 50-year-old man died after falling from the roof of a university in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The man fell from the Central Library at Jiwaji University in Gwalior on Tuesday, triggering concerns over work-related stress and issues at the university.

The deceased was identified as Angad Jatav, a resident of Vivek Nagar in the Thatipur area of Gwalior. He was working as a gardener at Jiwaji University for several years. According to preliminary information, Angad fell from the library roof under circumstances that are still being investigated.