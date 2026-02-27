Indore News: Eastern Ring Road Alignment To Be Re-Examined After Farmers’ Protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma has assured protesting farmers, who were agitating shirtless at the Collector office on Thursday against the construction of Eastern Ring Road in its existing alignment that the alignment will be re-examined.

Following this, the agitators expressed their joy.

Earlier, hundreds of farmers held a semi-naked protest at the collector office seeking cancellation of the land acquisition process for a road project.

The administration is preparing to acquire approximately 2,400 acres of agricultural land belonging to farmers of 44 villages of Indore and Dewas districts for the Eastern Outer Ring Road project, farmer Santosh Somtiya, one of the protesters, told FPJ. The 85-km Eastern Outer Ring Road passes through Indore and Dewas districts.

Somtiya, who has won several awards for organic farming and agricultural innovations, said the administration claims the road is being built in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Ujjain in 2028... but the real purpose is to benefit land mafias. We demand the cancellation of this road in the interest of the farmers, he said.