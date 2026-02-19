MP News: Villagers Stunned As Conjoined Calf With Two Heads, Eight Legs Born In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A rare conjoined calf with two heads and eight legs was born to a buffalo in Khedi village, leaving villagers shocked. The unusual birth quickly became the talk of the area.

The buffalo, owned by cattle breeder Dilip Patidar, had been in labour for three days. When her condition became critical, the family called veterinary doctors for assistance.

After examination, doctors found the case highly complicated and decided to perform immediate surgery. A team of four veterinarians carried out the operation.

Dr Nan Singh Akhara, Dr Santosh Mandloi, Dr Khemendra Rokde and Dr Solanki led the surgical team, assisted by staff members Tilak Verma and Shubham Verma.

The surgery lasted nearly two hours. Doctors carefully worked to save the buffalo’s life and successfully delivered the conjoined calves, which were joined at the chest and had two heads and eight legs in total.

Unfortunately, both calves died shortly after birth. However, the buffalo survived and is now stable under medical observation.

Dr Gulab Singh Solanki, Deputy Director of Veterinary Medicine, said such cases are extremely rare in the district and occur due to abnormalities during fetal development. He said timely surgery helped save the buffalo.

News of the incident spread quickly in Khedi village, drawing crowds eager to see the rare occurrence. Villagers described it as a surprising event they had never witnessed before.