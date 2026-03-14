MP News: Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary Bats For Organic Farming In Mandsaur

MP News: Union Minister Bats For Organic Farming In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary urged farmers to move towards organic and natural farming methods to protect the environment.

The minister was addressing the Farmers’ Conference organised at the Sipani Agricultural Research Centre on its foundation day in Changli in Mandsaur, under the “Farmer Welfare Year 2026” initiative on Saturday.

He said that farming continues to pose major challenges for farmers, but the Agriculture Ministry is committed to providing all possible support to them.

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Choudhary inspected the research centre and interacted with agricultural scientists to understand various wheat varieties, seed quality, irrigation methods and production capacity. He also visited the experimental fields to review different crop varieties.

The minister inaugurated a seed testing laboratory and a farmers’ auditorium at the centre and observed a seed exhibition. A young farmer, Rajesh Gurjar, was honoured for his work on testing 570 seed varieties.

Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of research and sustainable farming practices.